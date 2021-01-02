Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $52.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.41. 474,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,641. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

