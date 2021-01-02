$21.30 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce sales of $21.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. Investar posted sales of $18.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $84.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.89 million to $84.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.49 million, with estimates ranging from $82.18 million to $84.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,872. The stock has a market cap of $175.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Investar by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Investar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 757,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Investar by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.