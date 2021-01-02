Lunes Trading 81.2% Higher This Week (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and STEX. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $4,278.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lunes has traded up 81.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00028754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00118537 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00165950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.00505156 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00273809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018399 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About Lunes

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

