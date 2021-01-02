TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $482,857.55 and approximately $3,950.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00124756 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00377010 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00030092 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

