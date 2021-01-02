POA (POA) Price Tops $0.0179

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, POA has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. POA has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $354,977.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,117,455 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

