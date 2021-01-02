Parkgene Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a total market cap of $795,854.33 and $415.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00037480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00265741 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $606.35 or 0.01883423 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

