BOMB Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, BOMB has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $459,523.49 and $114,620.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,139.95 or 0.99832367 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011490 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039027 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 914,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,050 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

