Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 74.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $554,456.33 and approximately $63,767.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,896,934,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

