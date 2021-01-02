Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.44 Million

Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post sales of $488.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $479.87 million to $497.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $439.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AQN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,269 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,723 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,767,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,025,000 after purchasing an additional 664,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.46. 413,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,125. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

