Orbitcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,427.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $462,949.10 and $4,427.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,005.89 or 1.00418158 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024858 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00274948 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00432960 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00145096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001893 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00045510 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

