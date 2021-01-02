Native Utility Token (NUT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $176.00

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Native Utility Token has a total market cap of $22.83 million and $176.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $23.23 or 0.00072888 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00509224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00276669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018413 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Native Utility Token Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

