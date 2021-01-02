Open Platform (OPEN) Market Cap Tops $1.03 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Open Platform token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $146,447.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00120334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00168467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00512719 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00279485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018608 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.