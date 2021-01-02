Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.14. Visa posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.73.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.73. 5,922,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732,565. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $426.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average is $201.28.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

