Ether Zero Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $199,839.16 and $21,863.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $769.36 or 0.02423205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,495,168 coins and its circulating supply is 177,465,755 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.