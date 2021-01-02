TERA Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. TERA has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $335,582.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00119501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00167301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00510202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00277457 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018455 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003282 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

