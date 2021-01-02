$60.23 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report sales of $60.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.55 million and the highest is $60.90 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $57.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $238.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $239.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $234.03 million, with estimates ranging from $233.26 million to $234.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 130,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $535.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.