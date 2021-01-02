Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,813.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,720.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 128,916 shares of company stock worth $1,717,760. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 784,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.01 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

