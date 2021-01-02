Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 842,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,471. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,750 shares of company stock valued at $559,825 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.