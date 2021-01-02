Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of CNQ traded down C$0.46 on Monday, reaching C$30.59. 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The stock has a market cap of C$36.13 billion and a PE ratio of -61.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.45. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 32,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.15, for a total transaction of C$1,012,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,921,487.75. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.83, for a total value of C$231,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$231,225. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,250 and sold 212,850 shares valued at $6,404,334.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

