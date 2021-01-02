Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) Receives €92.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.40 ($108.71).

DRW3 has been the topic of several research reports. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

ETR DRW3 traded down €0.50 ($0.59) on Monday, reaching €62.80 ($73.88). 31,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.08 million and a P/E ratio of 44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a fifty-two week high of €108.50 ($127.65).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

