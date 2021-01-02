Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report sales of $197.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.91 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $766.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $764.68 million to $768.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $889.45 million, with estimates ranging from $871.93 million to $904.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,377 shares of company stock worth $53,509,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,405. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

