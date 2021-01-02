DMarket (DMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.80 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00269635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $603.05 or 0.01912713 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

