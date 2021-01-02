Exosis 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,099.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $21,226.06 and approximately $2,099.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $765.93 or 0.02429301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.00426214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.47 or 0.01117942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.40 or 0.00448483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00181319 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000087 BTC.

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 666,089 coins and its circulating supply is 501,089 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

