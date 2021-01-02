Zel Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Zel has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $590,016.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00181319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00027055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000606 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,379,000 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

