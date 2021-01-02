Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.46. 412,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.59. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ian Clements bought 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

