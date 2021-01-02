$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 308.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 688,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,824. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

