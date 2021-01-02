Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $18.65 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and $285,470.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00038176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00269143 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.17 or 0.01905572 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,589,625 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

