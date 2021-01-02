CryptoAds Marketplace Trading Up 639.4% Over Last Week (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 639.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $257,366.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00028090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00120280 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00168390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00513777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00279923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018570 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

