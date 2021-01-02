EXMR (EXMR) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.20 Million

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. Over the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000268 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 438.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

