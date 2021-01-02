$1.03 EPS Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

WD-40 stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.94. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $272.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of -0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total value of $378,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

