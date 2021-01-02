Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,552. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.78. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $25.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $350,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 71.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

