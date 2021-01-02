Brokerages Set Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) PT at $33.40

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $82,917.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,671 shares of company stock worth $2,435,653. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Kforce by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 44.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.09. 70,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,836. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

