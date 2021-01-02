SwissBorg Achieves Market Capitalization of $192.74 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $192.74 million and $5.49 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00268984 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.01910113 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,687,845 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

SwissBorg Token Trading

SwissBorg can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

