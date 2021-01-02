JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0235 on Top Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. JUST has a market capitalization of $53.17 million and $59.33 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00167929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00511349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00279239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018358 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003258 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.