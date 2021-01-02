MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $4.34 million and $137.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005849 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00114214 BTC.

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

