GravityCoin (GXX) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $80,239.96 and $2,263.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00167929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00511349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00279239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018358 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003258 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,007,387 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

