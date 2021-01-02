Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

RTOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rotork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of RTOXF remained flat at $$4.49 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Rotork has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

