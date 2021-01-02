MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 158.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777,838 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $46,627,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 8.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $2,600,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $2,142,000.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

