ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits Market Cap of $2.87 Million

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $622.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 990% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.00439269 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,329,485,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,314,077,220 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

