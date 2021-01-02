Ethereum Gold (ETG) Market Capitalization Tops $40,418.66

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 74.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $40,418.66 and $65.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00266739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.04 or 0.01908989 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.