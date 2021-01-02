Analysts Set Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.62. 999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

