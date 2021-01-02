Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.0731 on Major Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $63,993.44 and $320,050.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00028225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00119234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00166927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.00511655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00277741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018336 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.