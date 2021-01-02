Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Receives C$4.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEV shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

TEV stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tervita Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Tervita Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

