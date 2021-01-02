Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will announce sales of $331.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.54 million to $341.30 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $276.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

NYSE:VLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 1,696,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,049. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 895,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.