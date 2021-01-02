Brokerages Set Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) PT at $45.50

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

ONTO stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,011. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

