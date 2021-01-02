Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) PT at C$0.23

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.23.

TV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.15 target price on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) stock remained flat at $C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday. 739,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. Trevali Mining Co. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The firm has a market cap of C$197.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.84.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

