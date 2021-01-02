PolySwarm Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,207.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $3,207.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00037316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00262551 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00025312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.44 or 0.01888011 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

