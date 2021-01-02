Newton Coin Project Reaches Market Cap of $30,893.15 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $30,893.15 and approximately $6.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and cfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, cfinex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

