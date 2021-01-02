Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth $110,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.88. 61,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,116. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a P/E ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

