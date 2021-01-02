Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.
In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.88. 61,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,116. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a P/E ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 0.79.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.
