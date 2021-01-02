Civitas (CIV) Achieves Market Cap of $94,499.40

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a market cap of $94,499.40 and approximately $42.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00026234 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 810.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,886,433 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

